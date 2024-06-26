Tragic Discovery: Newborn Found Deceased in Tea Estate, KZN
- A newborn baby was found deceased in a bin bag in Tea Estate, KZN, on 25 June
- Despite a swift response from RUSA, the infant was unresponsive upon arrival
- Authorities are investigating and urging community members with information to come forward
Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered court and crime-related news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.
A newborn baby was found deceased in a bin bag in the rural area of Tea Estate in KwaZulu-Natal.
Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) received alarming calls suggesting the possibility that the baby might still be alive.
RUSA promptly dispatched eighteen Reaction Officers and Paramedics to the scene.
See the video on X below:
The deceased fetus
According to Accidents.co.za, the discovery was made on Tuesday, 25 June 2024.
The newborn female child was found unresponsive and placed in a black bin bag alongside a dirt road.
Despite the swift response from the authorities, the infant showed no signs of life upon the arrival of the paramedics.
The tragic scene was initially discovered by three men, who fled the area before the First Responders could arrive.
See the post on X below:
The identities of these men remain unknown, and their reasons for fleeing are currently under investigation.
Community members with more information must come forward
RUSA is urging anyone with information about this incident to come forward and assist in the investigation.
The community is left in shock and mourning as they come to terms with the tragic loss of such a young life under such distressing circumstances.
Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic event, seeking answers and justice for the newborn child.
Source: Briefly News
Reitumetse Makwea (Editor) Reitumetse Makwea is a Current Affairs journalist at Briefly News. She has a National diploma, Advanced diploma and Post-graduate diploma in Journalism from the Tshwane University of Technology. She first worked as a student journalist and freelancer for Caxton's Record Noweto and later joined The Citizen News, where she worked for a little over 3 years covering politics, environmental news, business, education, and health. Reitumetse joined Briefly News in 2024. Email: reitumetse.makwea@briefly.co.za