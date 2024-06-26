A gunman allegedly got onto a bus, shot a passenger and then ran away to the terror of those watching

The incident took place in Roodepoort, and the MMC for Transport in Johannesburg, Kenny Kunene, confirmed it

The violent incident shook South Africans, and some blamed the lack of a government for the death

ROODEPOORT – A violent shooting in the early hours of 26 June left South Africans reeling in shock.

Woman shot in bus

According to TimesLIVE, the incident occurred in Roodepoort in Johannesburg on 26 June in the early morning hours. A man with a gun allegedly boarded a Metrobus and shot a woman. He fled the scene in a VW Polo with no number plates.

Transport MMC Kenny Kunene confirmed the incident and said he would provide more details after he arrived at the crime scene. The South African Police Service is investigating.

South Africans shaken by death

Netizens on Facebook were horrified by the incident in which the woman was shot dead.

Zethu Radebe said:

"Such a trauma to the passengers."

Judy King said:

"It's unacceptable to be murdered on the bus in front of so many people. This shows how brazen these people are. They have a total disregard for the rule of law and for life. This is a disgrace, and every decent and law-abiding citizen should be extremely concerned not only for their own future, but the future of their children and grandchildren while this lawlessness continues."

RSA Citizen said:

"Where there is no government, there is lawlessness and anarchy."

Relebohile Rulumo said:

"It was saddening seeing his woman lying on the road, lifeless, with her bag and her work tag."

