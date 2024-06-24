A little is fighting for his life in the town of Bedford in the Eastern Cape after he was shot

He was accused of stealing nuts, and a man allegedly shot him, leaving him severely injured from the shooting

South Africans were furious at the incident, and many prayed for the little boy to make it through the injuries; the SAPS confirmed the incident with Briefly News

BEDFORD, EASTERN CAPE – A little boy was shot and taken to hospital after he was accused of stealing nuts in Bedford, Eastern Cape.

Boy shot after allegedly stealing nuts

According to Scrolla.Africa, the incident happened when the boy and three other associates went to take nuts from his house, which was in town. The owner allegedly heard movement in the yard, and he fired two shots. One of them hit the little boy. A president found the boy lying in a pool of blood, and they called the emergency medical services.

SAPS confirms incident

The Eastern Cape South African Police Service spokesperson, Captain Siphokazi Mawisa, confirmed the incident to Briefly News.

"A 52-year-old suspect was arrested following an incident where a 13-year-old boy was shot. It is reported that the incident happened at 12:45 on Hope Street, Bedford. Upon the police's arrival, they found the boy with a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to hospital for treatment," she said.

"Circumstances surrounding the incident form part of the investigation. His firearm was confiscated by police for further investigation."

SA angry at man's actions

Netizens commenting on @ZANewsFlash's tweet denounced the man's actions of shooting the boy.

Sparx said:

"That man is nuts."

GeminiSA said:

"We live with animals."

