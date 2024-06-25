A motorist lost his life after he was involved in a horrific crash with a truck in Durban in Kwazulu-Natal

It is unknown what caused the accident, but it happened on the Victoria Embankment offramp

Some South Africans were saddened by the accident and prayed that the victim's soul rest in peace

DURBAN – A biker lost his life after getting involved in an accident in Durban on 25 June.

Accident claims biker's life

According to ALS Paramedics Medical Services, the incident happened just after 7 AM on the M4 Southern Freeway. The accident took place between a biker, a car and a truck, and the horrific incident blocked the freeway's traffic flow. The paramedics found the biker with severe injuries. He did not make it as he was declared dead on the scene. What caused the accident is unknown at this point.

Accident saddens South Africans

Netizens on Facebook were heartbroken by the man who died in the accident.

Pat Sunkel said:

"This is a shocking part of the freeway as vehicles travel in the fast lane and suddenly realise they need to take that offramp. It's so dangerous, and we've been in near accidents due to this stupidity. Condolences to the family of the deceased."

Hayley Lindeman said:

"Whenever I hear a bike is involved in an accident I always pray the person made it because they are so convenient to own and cheap to fun but so dangerous."

Cindy Roberts said:

"So very sorry. Sad to say motorbikes are so dangerous"

Talitha Jade Mayhew said:

"Lord, protect your people! Surround the family of the lost loved one in your love and peace."

