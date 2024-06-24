A major crash at the N12 and R42 intersection in Delmas, Mpumalanga, at 01:00 this morning claimed 10 lives and left 24 people seriously injured

The collision involved a Mozambican-registered minibus taxi and a mini truck

The RTMC is investigating the cause of the crash and has extended condolences to the families of the deceased

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered court and crime-related news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

The crash occurred when a mini truck collided in a side swipe collision with a minibus taxi as the taxi took an off-ramp from the N12 onto the R42 towards Delmas. Images: @_ArriveAlive.

Source: Twitter

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has launched an investigation into a tragic accident in Delmas.

A major crash occurred at approximately 01H00 this morning at the N12 and R42 intersection towards Delmas (Mpumalanga), claiming 10 lives and leaving 24 people seriously injured.

See the post on X below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The deadly Delmas crash

The collision involved a mini truck and a minibus taxi.

Preliminary reports suggest that the minibus taxi was allegedly registered in Mozambique and transporting Mozambican nationals.

In a statement, Truck and Freight noted that the truck was taking an off-ramp from the N12 onto the R42 towards Emalahleni when it was side-swiped by the mini truck en route to Bronkhorstspruit.

The impact was catastrophic

Eight occupants of the minibus, including the driver, were killed instantly, while six others sustained severe injuries.

In the mini truck, two passengers lost their lives, and eighteen people, including the driver, were seriously injured.

All injured occupants were promptly transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

The RTMC has expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and extended its wishes for a swift and full recovery to those hospitalized.

Investigations are underway

RTMC spokesperson John Mabhena emphasized the corporation's commitment to uncovering the cause of the crash.

"Our investigation will examine all potential contributing factors, including environmental conditions, the roadworthiness of the vehicles, and driver behaviour, to understand what led to this tragic incident."

As the investigation unfolds, the RTMC will collaborate with local law enforcement and emergency services to ensure a thorough analysis.

The results will be crucial in identifying measures to prevent similar tragedies and enhance road safety for all.

The intersection remains a focal point for traffic management as authorities work to clear the scene and restore normal traffic flow.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and patience while travelling through the area.

Horror crash between two trucks in KwaZulu-Natal goes viral in video

Briefly News reported that two trucks collided on the road between Ulundi and Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal.

The accident was recorded on video, showing the impact that caused the trucks to burst into flames.

Arrive Alive told Briefly News that they were aware of the horrific crash.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News