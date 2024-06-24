Ten people lost their lives in a crash between a bus-truck and a minibus taxi on the R42 near Delmas in Mpumalanga

Authorities said 24 others were seriously injured in the side-swipe accident in the early hours of 24 June 2024

Mpumalanga's Community Safety, Security and Liaison Department said it was unclear what caused the accident.

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered Mpumalanga accidents and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Mpumalanga's Safety MEC, Jackie Macie, was shocked by the accident on the R42 near Delmas that left ten dead.

Source: Getty Images

Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Jackie Macie, was shocked by the horrific side-swipe crash between a bus-truck and a minibus taxi that claimed the lives of 10 people on the R42 near Delmas.

24 injured in R42 Delmas crash

Eight of the deceased were in the taxi that was travelling from Johannesburg, while the two others were travelling in the bus-truck around 1 am on 24 June 2024. Mpumalanga's Community Safety, Security, and Liaison department said 24 others were left seriously injured; 18 of which were travelling on the bus-truck and six from the taxi. Spokesperson Moeti Mmusi told Briefly News that it was unclear what caused the accident; however, officials were investigating.

MEC Macie motorists must be cautious at all times when on the road:

"It is sad to see so many people losing their lives on the road. We are appealing for greater caution on the part of drivers to avoid these tragedies," Macie says.

South Africans express their condolences

Mzansi residents on Facebook were saddened by the tragic crash and expressed condolences to the affected families.

Constance Maphanga said:

“What a bad way of starting a week.”

Thandeka Toffee Jiyane added:

“Lapho, I travel using this road every day.”

Sibusiso Mabuza commented:

“RIP to the deceased & to their families. May the Lord comfort their hearts.”

Daisy Ngomane-Makhubela said:

“This is very bad shem; condolences to the families and a speedy recovery to those who are in hospitals.”

Eff Victor Khanye Sub-Region stated:

“Condolences to the families of the fallen workers of the agricultural processing sector in VK and bulk transportation industries. We reiterate the need for speed control mechanisms to be installed in R42 between N12 and R50 to manage the conduct of bulk transportation operators who use our roads and ensure a safe use for all users.”

Video of car that plunged through 5th storey of Durban Mall parking lot

Briefly News reported that a horrific accident claimed the life of one person at a shopping centre in Durban in KwaZulu-Natal.

A motorist lost control of his car and ploughed through the top storey of a mall's parking lot, eventually landing on its roof.

South Africans headed online to share their thoughts and condolences for the late driver.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News