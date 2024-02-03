One woman in the KZN area lost her life due to the water crisis that has been plaguing the Kwazulu Natal area

The woman is survived by her family in Durban, who have not stopped seeking justice as they turned to authorities

The victim named Hloniphile Mkhabela, lost her life after going to a communal tank in Phoenix

DURBAN - The Durban area is facing water shortage issues. The problem has escalated as one woman died as a result.

A woman in Durban was allegedly shot by a man at a Phoenix communal water tank. Image: AFP Contributor

SAPS are investigating a case where a woman in Durban was murdered. South Africans shared their opinions after the harrowing story of how she died.

Woman killed in KZN

According to eNCA, Hloniphile Mkhabela's family is blaming the city for the way their relative was killed. The woman died after getting into a dispute over water at a Phoenix tank.

SAPS spokesperson Jay Naicker provided information about how the woman died from a gunshot.

How did a woman get shot over water?

The victim was collecting water when an unidentified man did the same. SAPS's Jay Naicker said that the two had a clash, and the man allegedly got a gun from his car and shot her.

The suspect also allegedly shot the JoJo tank before he fled in his car. Police have not made any arrests following the murder.

South Africans feel sorry for KZN family

The deceased will be late to rest on 3 February 2024. The family communicated that they felt her passing could have been avoided.

