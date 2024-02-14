A woman in a TikTok video detailed how much funding she's getting for school

The lady made a post on TikTok dancing to celebrate that she would be receiving her NSFAS allowance

Online users were fascinated, and many discussed their own experience with government funding

A woman in Witbank showed people how excited she was to receive funding. In the TikTok video, she danced to celebrate how much she would get.

A student celebrated her incoming NSFAS allowance and she danced about it. Image: @04.palesa.rashamuse

Online users were fascinated by the young woman who talked about how much she would get from NFSAS. The video by the woman received thousands of likes.

Woman chuffed with NSFAS

A woman @04.palesa.rashamuse danced her heart out. In a video, she bragged that she chose books over boys and will now get sizeable for her NSFAS first allowance.

In the TikTok post, she said she would get a total of R8 700. Watch the video below:

South Africans applaud her

Many people thought the woman was amazing. Others discussed funding and how much they were waiting to get.

iam_Lawane commented:

"Lena le botša batswadi, ba tlo nagana gore re nale chelete (parent will think we have money)."

Bongi GS Nkomo wrote:

"Hope you registered to vote sisi we need to bring change in South Africa."

Mpho added:

"Sheba I can’t wait."

Siphosethu wrote:

"Bathong where are my Tvet babies we get R16 000 first time then R5 400 every month."

Sleazy shared her experience:

"My status is still on 'application in progress' I'm just stressed!"

keke could relate:

"Cries in awaiting evaluation, that time school starts on Monday."

Students spotlight the harsh realities of battling hunger

Briefly News previously reported that a viral video on TikTok has opened a can of worms into the hardships faced by students across the country. Students from different institutions shared their everyday struggles caused by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) having not paid their allowances.

TikTokker @dancorder compiled a reel of recent media headlines of the discrepancies by the scheme, with the most recent one being leaving students in limbo with no food during their final exams.

The video, which garnered more than 26K likes, sparked a conversation around the unreliability of the scheme for impoverished students who rely solely on it for survival in varsity.

