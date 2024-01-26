A mine manager working a mine in Mpumalanga was murdered in cold blood

The manager was allegedly sitting in her car when the suspects gunned her down

South Africans were livid at the crime and lamented the loss of her life

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

SA was hurt and angered by the death of a mine manager. Images: D-Kleine and RollingCamera

Source: Getty Images

The South African Police Service is looking for suspects who gunned down a mine manager in Carolina in Mpumalanga on 25 January. The incident rocked many in the country who were angered by her death.

Unknown gunmen kill mine manager

According to TimesLIVE, the mine manager was about to go to work and was sitting in her car when she was allegedly shot. The police arrived at the scene and found that the vehicle she was using was idle, and she lay in the seat, dead. The woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds on her body. Police do not know why she was murdered, and a murder case is being investigated.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africans were disturbed by the death

Netizens on Facebook were unhappy at how the woman was gunned down.

Pilelo Mathebula said:

"Another male mine manager was shot this week. Something is not right here."

Moronzo Kgano exclaimed:

"I wish the next South African president will introduce the death penalty."

Albert Mrais wrote:

"So many young and older women are being ten out lately. Gender-based violence is for real."

Esaze Spiyo Awume added:

"Cowards."

Digangoane Madimetja was not surprised.

"Mxm, nothing new."

North West man handed life sentence

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a man from the North West was handed a life sentence for brutally killing his wife.

The man's wife had gone out during the night, and he discovered she was out because he was woken up by the baby crying.

He went out to look for her, and when neighbours told him that she had returned, he assaulted her several in front of everyone. She later died in hospital.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News