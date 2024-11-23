Drugs and Illegal Firearm Seized During Raids in Western Cape and Limpopo, 5 Men and 2 Women Nabbed
- Police in Limpopo and Western Cape arrested six people for possession of drugs
- A 46-year-old man was found with an undisclosed amount of cash, drugs and a scale
- SAPS also arrested a man for the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition
The South African Police Service (SAPS) is committed to cracking down on drugs across the country.
SAPS officers in the Western Cape and Limpopo have arrested six people recently for dealing in drugs during numerous searches.
Police arrested four men and two women during the searches.
Limpopo SAPS nab five individuals
In the first incident, Provincial Organised Crime Unit members in Polokwane arrested five suspects for possession of illicit drugs.
The suspects were arrested on Thursday, 21 November, at Paledi Mall and the taxi rank in Mankweng.
Three men and two women were arrested after they were found in possession of different types of drugs, like Nyaope, Crystal meth and Rock.
The estimated street value of the seized drugs is R158,845.
Two arrested during Western Cape searches
In the Western Cape, SAPS first arrested a 46-year-old man for dealing drugs in the township of Lwandle.
Following up on information received, officers raided a suspected drug house where they found tik packaged in different quantities, a scale and an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect will appear in the Strand Magistrates’ Court once he is officially charged.
In another crime-related breakthrough, Operation Shanela members arrested a 47-year-old man in Lingelethu West for the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The suspect was arrested after officers searched his vehicle, noting him as being suspicious.
They found a magazine containing five rounds of ammunition. He will appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates’ Court once charged.
21-year-old arrested for smuggling drugs
In a drug-related article, SAPS arrested a 21-year-old woman last month for trying to smuggle drugs into the country.
Briefly News reported that the woman was arrested at OR Tambo Airport, and it was found she ingested 110 drug bullets.
A Johannesburg doctor has now warned against the dangers of ingesting drugs for smuggling purposes.
