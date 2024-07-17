A 33-year-old Limpopo teacher was arrested for drug dealing and possessing an unlicensed firearm, highlighting the rise in illegal drug activities in Limpopo

The arrest sparked widespread reactions on social media, with netizens expressing shock, disbelief, and humour

The teacher's dual life drew ironic comments, and the police commissioner called for harsh measures against such educators

A Limpopo teacher was arrested for drug dealing and possessing an unlicensed firearm, sparking public outrage and highlighting rising crime in Limpopo. Images: @SAPoliceService.

The Limpopo Provincial Flying Squad arrested a 33-year-old male teacher for allegedly dealing drugs and possessing an unlicensed firearm.

The arrest highlights the alarming rise in illegal drug activities across the province.

It has also ignited a wave of reactions on social media, reflecting public outrage, disbelief, and humour.

The arrest has sparked a wave of responses on social media

Many netizens were shocked by the alternative "career" the teacher opted for.

@Rendicles_M commented on the double life led by the suspect, highlighting the irony of his dual roles.

"Teacher by day, drug dealer by night. The hustle."

@2020_rmsa questioned the seriousness of the firearm issue, possibly hinting at disbelief over the teacher's criminal activities.:

"Is this a real gun? Since when do blanks require licensing?"

@Sonti19045302 commented:

"Poor kids."

@CityLife433 also noted that:

"You know... Some other people love crime "

@Nino_Gaggi_ added:

"Utisha [A teacher] "

Police searched the vehicle for drugs

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon when police conducted routine patrols in the Capricorn District hotspots.

In a statement, the police noted a tip-off about a suspicious silver VW Polo distributing drugs in the Polokwane Central Business District (CBD).

Acting swiftly, the officers located and cornered the vehicle at the intersection of General Piet Joubert and Rissik streets around 13:00.

Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered drugs worth an estimated street value of R20,000, along with a substantial amount of cash, an unlicensed firearm, and ammunition.

The lone occupant, identified as a local school teacher, was immediately arrested, and the vehicle was impounded.

The police commissioner was disappointed in the teacher

Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, commended the officers for their diligence in tackling drug-related crimes.

"Such educators who are involved in drugs cannot be entrusted with the education of our children. We call for the Department to take harsh measures and remove such individuals from the system and its payroll."

The suspect is scheduled to appear before the Polokwane Magistrate Court soon, facing charges of drug dealing, possession of drugs, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

