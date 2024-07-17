SAPS will recruit 10,000 additional members over the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework period

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said this was meant to enhance police visibility, responsiveness, and public confidence

The initiative has sparked public reactions, with netizens emphasising the need for adequate compensation, proper vetting, and resources for recruits

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered local elections, policy changes, the State of the Nation Address and political news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

The SAPS wants 10,000 more members. South Africans have called for a fair and transparent process, while some have requested a salary increase. Image: @SAPoliceService.

Source: Twitter

The South African Police Service (SAPS) will recruit 10,000 additional members over the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) period.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to improve police visibility, responsiveness, and public trust in the nation's law enforcement.

The recruitment drive was announced by appointed Police Minister Senzo Mchunu during the department’s Budget Vote in the National Assembly.

See the post below on X:

Mchunu noted the need for more officers

According to SA Gov News, Mchunu said that during the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 budget periods, additional funding allowed the department to enlist 10,000 employees.

"This strategic growth is essential to meet the increasing needs of our communities and ensure we can efficiently fight crime nationwide.

"For the 2024/2025 financial year, this extra funding will allow us to recruit another 10,000 police trainees, compensating for personnel losses through natural attrition and supporting workforce expansion."

He also highlighted the importance of enhancing safety protocols and measures to protect police officials in the line of duty, ensuring their well-being and operational effectiveness.

South Africans are not too sure about the recruitment

The announcement has sparked a wave of reactions from the public, particularly on social media, where netizens expressed both support and concern.

@AsanteGraceX jokingly reflected a widespread sentiment that adequate compensation is essential to curbing corrupt practices like accepting bribes.

"Please pay them well, we tired of cold drinks or noma yin."

@Nkulule21139395 raised a critical point, tweeting:

"What's the point of recruiting more police officers while the current officers lack working tools."

@nokwanekgaboemphasisedd the need for thorough vetting and representation, stating:

"He must please vet each & every single one of those recruits- and reflect SA demographics."

@LaraboGee expressed scepticism about the recruitment process, tweeting:

"And the youth is going to apply and still not get no spot there."

SAPS announces that 4500 trainees to commence training

In another article, Briefly News reported that almost half of the trainees recruited by the South African Police Services will begin training in the last week of April.

The SAPS welcomed more than one million applications for the 2024/2025 recruitment process.

South Africans questioned the recruitment process as some believed applicants may have bribed their way into the academy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News