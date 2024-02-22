The teacher who was arrested after he was allegedly caught with drugs allegedly reported to duty

This infuriated residents of the community, who took to the streets to protest his apparent release from custody

South Africans also slammed the school and wanted to know why he was not in prison and out on the streets

EKURHULENI– Community members of Tokoza in Ekurhuleni protested against the alleged release of the teacher who was arrested after drugs were found in his possession. Many threatened to shut down the Thoko Thaba High School if he was not removed.

Teacher found with drugs allegedly released

According to @MDNnewss, who posted a video of the protest action, the teacher was back at work, and the community did not have it. In the video, community leaders gathered outside the school and sang struggle songs. The video narrator states they are at the school where the teacher was found.

He revealed that it was clear that the teacher had returned and a member of the Department of Education would address the community. Community members heckled the school and said they were tired of the same school having a bad report. They shouted that he must come out. Watch the video here:

Netizens furious that the teacher was released

South Africans were upset that the teacher was released.

Sandiso said:

"The principal is involved in this. Police are also aware of this. Everything that involves drugs, know that officials are involved."

Nldela KaMaMlobeli Camera La added:

"The teacher must return to prison."

Ayanda pointed out:

"The teacher must also tell us who dealt him the drugs."

Shashi Motumo:

"Extremely shocking."

Lisa M:

"The school is right opposite my mom's house."

30 teachers were fired in 2023 for sexual misconduct

Similarly, Briefly News reported that 30 teachers were fired last year for sexual misconduct and were banned from ever working with children.

The Education Labour Relations Council also revealed they were placed on the National Child Protection Register.

However, many in the country believed the number should be higher because they thought more people committed similar offences.

