Community members fought for cash at the crime scene where an armed gang had blown up two ATMs in Soshanguve. Image: @surgezircsa_.

Police are desperately looking for any information that can assist them in apprehending the men responsible for ATM bombings in Soshanguve.

Two ATMs at the Batho Plaza, north of Pretoria, were bombed in the early hours of Saturday, 23 November, by armed robbers.

Armed gang responsible for the crime

According to police, approximately 15 armed suspects arrived at the plaza around 2 am. They were transported in a Toyota Quantum minibus. The group assaulted two security officers on duty and forced open the plaza’s gate.

They then blew up two ATMs, before fleeing.

Community members fight for remaining cash

Videos on social media showed the aftermath of the explosion as community members gathered at the scene.

Residents crowded around the ATMs, trying to grab whatever cash they could.

Fights also broke out among community members as they all tried to get their hands on the cash.

South Africans frustrated with ATM bombers

Social media users were unhappy with the scenes that played out, criticising the criminals and community members for tampering with the crime scene.

@karabeast24 said:

“Soshanguve must be separated from South Africa with a border.”

@DRMaradonaMazwi added:

“When they take those ATMs away from people, then some will cry, yet their own brothers are messing up such good things for them.”

@Makhosini2850 asked:

“Are they (community members) aware that's a crime scene?”

@shothelilufuno added:

“And someone is there leaving his fingerprints at the crime scene, making it difficult for the police to arrest the suspects.”

@Pontsho71768391 added:

“😭😭Wait until they take away banks... Now you'll be forced to do cashback ko ShopRite.”

@NathiBless3327 stated:

“And what will happen tomorrow, when you want to withdraw money🤦🏼it's hurts to live amongst morons and imbeciles serious.”

@AdrianClint1:

“You're a bystander; you want some of the money left behind, and your fingerprints are now all over the crime scene. Idiots.”

Foreign national arrested, linked with ATM bombings

In a related article, police arrested two people in Katlehong on suspicion of bombing ATMs.

Briefly News reported that police traced dye-stained money that was deposited into an account.

SAPS discovered that the account belonged to a foreign national woman, and she and her husband were arrested.

