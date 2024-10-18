The South African Police Service arrested two suspects in Katlehong in Ekurhuleni on suspicion of bombing ATMs

The police traced dye-stained money that was deposited into an account and discovered that the account belonged to a foreign national woman

the police's further investigation led them to the husband, who was linked to cases of ATM bombings, and both were arrested

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Mzansi was pleased when cops arrested two ATM bombing suspects. Images: South African Police Service/ Facebook and 10'000 hours/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

KATLEHONG, GAUTENG — A foreign national woman and her husband were arrested in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, after they were linked to ATM bombings.

ATM bombing suspects arrested

According to the South African Police Service, the police followed the information they received during an intelligence operation. They were tracing dye-stained money that was deposited into an account. The account reportedly belonged to a foreign national woman living in a backyard in Katlehong.

The police further investigated and discovered that her husband was linked to a few cases of ATM bombings. The police searched her salon and found the dye-stained money. They were both arrested on 17 October 2024.

South Africans proud of SAPS

Netizens on Facebook praised the police for arresting the suspects linked to ATM bombings.

Luka Ringeta said:

"Our hardworking brothers and sisters. Well done, cops. Keep up the good work."

Lunga Israel Tebogo said:

"Recently, we saw the breakthrough that our police achieved. Now the question is: why didn't we see this during Bheki Cele's tenure?"

Sivuyile Mange said:

"Well done, men and women in blue."

MJ Maduna Maduna said:

"That is how they wash the dirty stained money."

Tula Mintirho Ziyaziya said:

"No bail, please."

Ntsiki Mamgcina Lumka said:

"Well done, SAPS. After that, please send them back to their country."

Limpopo SAPS launch search for suspects

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the police launched a manhunt for suspects linked to ATM bombings.

The robbers reportedly bombed two ATMs at a garage station in Thohoyandou, and some South Africans believed the suspects skipped the country.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News