Eastern Cape Province Rocked by Another Mass Shooting, 1 Man and 2 Women Shot Dead in New Brighton
- Three people were shot dead in the latest mass shooting to rock the Eastern Cape
- Police confirmed that one man and two women suffered multiple gunshot wounds
- South Africans are questioning what's going on in the province after the latest shooting
GQEBERHA – The Eastern Cape province has been rocked by another mass shooting.
Three people have been killed in New Brighton, Gqeberha, in the early hours of Saturday, 23 November.
Victims found with multiple gunshot wounds
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg confirmed that police received complaints about a shooting in Ntintili Street at around 6:40 am.
“On arrival, they found a white Kia with three occupants: one male on the driver's side, one female in the front passenger seat, and one female just outside the vehicle,” she said.
All three victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit is currently investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the investigating officer, detective Warrant Officer Welile Ndzima, at 071-352-4782.
South Africans shocked by triple murder
The news of the triple murder left South Africans stunned, with social media users wondering what was going on in the province.
@mihlali56 said:
“Crime, crime, and crime again, that is the new South Africa.”
@ElaineRidg65424 added:
“Oh my god. This country is finished.”
Lwandisa Lwandie Dilimeni said:
“People are gunned down every single day in PE.💔Seems like all these gangsters have guns and nothing is being done. One is even scared of leaving their own house because you don’t know what’s going to happen. May their souls rest in peace. This is very sad and tragic.”
@SiviweTiya3590 added:
“I wonder what the motive was.”
Moeti Molai stated:
“It's normal in this country; people just die nje, and life goes on.
Malibongwe Masiza said:
“The murder rate in Gqeberha keeps going up, especially the unsolved shootings.”
Siyabulela Zangqa added:
“That’s bad. I don’t want even to come close to that region. I used to enjoy that city during the festive season. Gangsters have taken over. Our communities are terrorised.”
