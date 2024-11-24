Jacob Zuma has appointed Joe Ndhlela as the new national organiser of the MK Party

Ndhlela is the father of the party spokesperson, Nhlamulo, and also a convicted fraudster

South Africans are trolling the MK Party, saying they have become a home for criminals

Jacob Zuma appointed convicted fraudster Joe Ndhlela as the MK Party's national organiser, but South Africans think the party is a home for criminals. Image: Michele Spatari/ Emacous Photography_24

Source: Getty Images

Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has a new national organiser that has got people talking.

Zuma has appointed Joe Ndhlela as the party’s national organiser, replacing Floyd Shivambu.

Shivambu has since been appointed as the party’s secretary-general.

Ndhlela is a convicted fraudster

The 69-year-old previously served as the party’s Chief Operations Officer and is also the father of the MK Party’s spokesperson, Nhlamulo.

Many know him instead as being a convicted fraudster.

In 2002, he was sentenced to 15, 12, and nine months of imprisonment for being an accomplice to fraud. The length of each sentence was determined by the amount of money involved in the three charges against him.

Ndhlela was also fined for failing to disclose that he had a material interest in the funeral policy scheme for Transnet employees.

Before finding a new home at the MK Party, he spent 40 years at the ANC before joining Gayton McKenzie’s Patriotic Alliance (PA).

South Africans bash MK Party

The news of his appointment has caused a stir on social media, with some claiming the party was a home for criminals.

Justice JZ stated:

“95% of all leaders in this stokvel have a history of corruption.”

Siya Nkosi agreed:

“The whole party is full of thieves, lawbreakers and ex-convicts.”

Goalekana Mere said:

“Gangster’s Paradise; a place where rogue elements thrive and are praised. The more corrupt you are, the higher you rise.”

Irma Rautenbach added:

“No morals, no conscience, only greed.”

Jnr Frans Elias Mphotholozi added:

“All MKP leaders on top and provincially are fraudsters😄😂.”

MK Party announces National High Command

In a related article, the MK Party recently announced its National High Command.

Briefly News reported that the High Command is the party's highest decision-making structure.

It includes top members like Floyd Shivambu, Dr John Hlophe, and party leader Jacob Zuma.

Source: Briefly News