Alfred Motsi has decided to ditch the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to join uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party

Motsi was one of the founding members of the Red Berets but says the party took a wrong turn

South Africans aren't sure what to make of the continuous departures from the EFF to the MK Party

GAUTENG — The Economic Freedom Fighters have lost another founding member to the MK Party.

Former North West provincial convener Alfred Motsi has ditched the party to join Jacob Zuma. Motsi has been with the EFF since it was formed in 2013.

Motsi unhappy with the EFF

The 54-year-old's resignation comes less than a month before the EFF meets for its National People's Assembly.

According to City Press, Motsi was unhappy with the party's direction, especially in the North West province. He said:

“The EFF has taken a wrong turn, and now it’s dead. It’s that simple."

He also stated that after the national and provincial elections in May, Secretary-General Marshall Dlamini accused members of the party in the Bojanala region of helping the ANC.

Motsi added that Dlamini blamed the ground forces and party leadership in the region, which led to his resignation. He added:

“My mind was made up. I could no longer take it because even the party leader, Julius Malema, who was always on speed dial, was no longer answering my phone calls.”

Motsi helped found EFF

Before the EFF became official, Motsi served as the provincial chairperson of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Military Veterans' Association in the North West.

He explained that many former MK soldiers were unhappy at that stage and discussed forming a new party. Motsi said:

“When Julius and Floyd were suspended, we approached them to be our leaders, and that was how we ended up with the EFF.”

Social media chimes in on latest departure

South Africans have had a lot to say following the news, with some saying it was part of a bigger plan, while others had little hope for the EFF.

@HannaSankara said:

“The EFF won’t see the end of 2025. They are still arrogant even today.”

@GillesMcG added:

“Shame, soon Malema will ditch his own party to join another party.”

@Chipiyankandla said:

“It’s all a game. This is politics.”

Karabo Krb Dikgale stated:

“Anyone who thinks this isn't intentional is delusional. This is part of the plan to topple GNU. EFF and MK are merging to form one organisation gradually.”

Ndouvhada Dominate added:

“But the VBS looters’ supporters still say they are growing, even after MK has defeated them in the national election.”

@Wanda855669465 said:

“EFF is really collapsing, bathong. I can't believe this.”

@ThaboMabot69091 stated:

“Disloyal members are leaving one by one.”

Busi Mkhwebane resigns from the EFF

Moti's departure is the latest in a long line of EFF members to ditch the Red Berets for Jacob Zuma's party.

Briefly News previously reported that former public protector Busi Mkhwebane also left the EFF.

The wave of departures started after Floyd Shivambu quit the party to align himself with the official opposition.

