6 Killed in Another Eastern Cape Mass Shooting, South Africans Compare Province to a War Zone
- Six individuals have been killed in a mass shooting in the Qumbu area of the Eastern Cape province
- Four others are being treated in hospital for injuries sustained in the latest mass shooting in the province
- South Africans are questioning what's going on in the Eastern Cape after the latest mass shooting
The Eastern Cape province has been struck by another tragic mass shooting.
Six individuals were gunned down on Sunday night (6 October), while a further four people were injured in the Qumbu area.
Motive for murders currently unknown
Police are currently investigating the matter, but the motives behind the deadly shooting are not yet known.
The victims are all believed to be Community Policing Forum members in the Godini village, Eastern Cape.
Shooting follows in wake of Lusikisiki massacre
The tragic shooting comes just over a week after 18 people were killed in Lusikisiki.
The victims, who were all related, were killed when gunmen opened fire on two households in the area.
15 of the victims were women, while the youngest was a 14-year-old male.
Police have since arrested three persons of interest but reiterated that the suspects were not directly linked with the murders in Lusikisiki.
Police believe that through further investigations, they will be able to link the men to the tragedy.
Social media saddened by latest shooting
The latest tragedy has left South Africans wondering what is happening in the country, specifically the Eastern Cape.
Dean Mohale said:
“We are living in a war zone, and the government is failing to protect its citizens.”
Mahlatse Mahlatse added:
“South Africa has more deaths than countries in a war.”
@_WiseySA2 said:
“Eastern Cape should borrow Mkhwanazi for 30 days.”
@AHT_YssY added:
“What's up with Eastern Cape criminals? All of a sudden, they are turning that province into a mini USA.”
@SiveXaluva noted:
Oscar Mabuyane doesn't have intelligence in his province. And he is aware of that and is doing nothing. I guess he has his reasons along with his team of friends who operate in the Eastern Cape in various industries.”
@MzikayiseMagida:
“This is heartbreaking. Eastern Cape has become a war zone lately.”
@happsmokh1:
“Oh no. What's going on in this country? Maybe it's time we revisit our constitution and bring back the death penalty. Enough is enough. We live in fear of being killed by the criminals.”
18 killed in Lusikisiki
Briefly News previously reported how 17 people were gunned down in the in the Ngobozana area of Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape.
Thirteen people were shot dead at one homestead at Nyathi Village, and another four were killed in a second incident in the same area.
The 18th victim later passed away in hospital as a result or the injuries sustained as a result of the mass shooting.
Byron Pillay (Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 11 years covering a wide variety of news as a community journalist, including politics, crime and current affairs. He also was a Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za