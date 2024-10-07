Six individuals have been killed in a mass shooting in the Qumbu area of the Eastern Cape province

Four others are being treated in hospital for injuries sustained in the latest mass shooting in the province

South Africans are questioning what's going on in the Eastern Cape after the latest mass shooting

Six people were killed in another mass shooting in the Eastern Cape province, leaving South Africans questioning what exactly is going on. Image: Tshepiso Mametela (Briefly News)/ Nigel Jared.

The Eastern Cape province has been struck by another tragic mass shooting.

Six individuals were gunned down on Sunday night (6 October), while a further four people were injured in the Qumbu area.

Motive for murders currently unknown

Police are currently investigating the matter, but the motives behind the deadly shooting are not yet known.

The victims are all believed to be Community Policing Forum members in the Godini village, Eastern Cape.

Shooting follows in wake of Lusikisiki massacre

The tragic shooting comes just over a week after 18 people were killed in Lusikisiki.

The victims, who were all related, were killed when gunmen opened fire on two households in the area.

15 of the victims were women, while the youngest was a 14-year-old male.

Police have since arrested three persons of interest but reiterated that the suspects were not directly linked with the murders in Lusikisiki.

Police believe that through further investigations, they will be able to link the men to the tragedy.

Social media saddened by latest shooting

The latest tragedy has left South Africans wondering what is happening in the country, specifically the Eastern Cape.

Dean Mohale said:

“We are living in a war zone, and the government is failing to protect its citizens.”

Mahlatse Mahlatse added:

“South Africa has more deaths than countries in a war.”

@_WiseySA2 said:

“Eastern Cape should borrow Mkhwanazi for 30 days.”

@AHT_YssY added:

“What's up with Eastern Cape criminals? All of a sudden, they are turning that province into a mini USA.”

@SiveXaluva noted:

Oscar Mabuyane doesn't have intelligence in his province. And he is aware of that and is doing nothing. I guess he has his reasons along with his team of friends who operate in the Eastern Cape in various industries.”

@MzikayiseMagida:

“This is heartbreaking. Eastern Cape has become a war zone lately.”

@happsmokh1:

“Oh no. What's going on in this country? Maybe it's time we revisit our constitution and bring back the death penalty. Enough is enough. We live in fear of being killed by the criminals.”

