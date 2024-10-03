The Economic Freedom Fighters want swift action in apprehending eight men involved in an assassination attempt

The eight men are alleged to have waited for hours to try and kill Gauteng chairperson Nkululeko Dunga

The EFF have condemned the attempted attack on their provincial chair and expressed concern over the incident

The EFF have condemned the assassination attempt on its Gauteng Chairperson Nkululeko Dunga. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are concerned about what it describes as escalating political violence in the country.

This comes after an alleged assassination attempt on the Gauteng chairperson, Nkululeko Dunga.

Assassins waited on Dunga’s roof

Dunga was said to be the target of an assassination attempt at his home in Johannesburg.

According to EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys, at least eight heavily armed men were lying in wait at Dunga’s house. Just after midnight, his son heard footsteps on the roof and requested a security check.

When security personnel were conducting their rounds, they were shot at by the armed men who were hiding on the roof.

Security guards returned fire, engaging in a shootout with at least three of the men. The eight gunmen then fled the scene by jumping over the wall. No one was killed or injured in the incident.

EFF concerned by violence, condemn attack

The party have now expressed concern at what it says is escalating political violence in South Africa.

“This assassination attempt is part of a disturbing and growing trend of violence targeting political figures and whistle-blowers across the country,” Mathys said.

“The rising lawlessness and the ease with which guns for hire are deployed in these attacks reflect the state’s failure to protect its citizens,” she continued.

The EFF have since condemned the attack and called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

