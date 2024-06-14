The Economic Freedom Fighter's president Julius Malema has called on Ekurhuleni's former MMC and EFF member Nkululeko Dunga to be reinstated

Dunga was removed from his position, and Malema threatened to withdraw all his MMCs if they did not reinstate Dunga

South Africans reacted, and some accused Malema of being delusional and of having high expectations

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Malema demanded that Dunga be reinstated. Images: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images andWaldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN – The president of the Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema, wants the Ekurhuleni MMC of Finance, EFF member Nkululeko Dunga, to be reinstated after he was axed.

Malema demands Dunga be reinstated

according to SABC News, Malema held a press conference in Cape Town, the Western Cape. Malema said that the political party would not be intimidated. He said he would withdraw all his MMCs from Johannesburg, Mogale City, Port Elizabeth, and Ekurhuleni. He challenged political parties and said his party was ready to fight.

Malema also commented on the coalition between the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance. He said that the alliance is not popular among the ANC's National Executive Committee members.

South Africans turn on Malema

Netizens on Facebook mocked Malema and roasted him and his party.

Khetha KaMashandu said:

"Julius has been making all these demands and hasn't gotten any of them. It's clear nobody takes him seriously."

Mpho Sally said:

"It would be in the best interests of Ekurhuleni resident to ee the coalition between the ANC and the EFF collapse."

Johnny Jonas Rasethe said:

"Pllitc of the stomach. Clearly, he doesn't even care about why he was fired. Ekurhuleni was a well-run metro until this nonsensical coalition with the WFF."

Joseph Prince said:

"He'll do us a favour. Who does he think he is?"

Julius Malema rejects government of national unity

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Julius Malema rejected the ANC NEC's government of national unity proposal.

Malema spoke after the NEC met and announced the sort of government they would like to partake in.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News