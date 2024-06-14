The African National Congress submitted its list of candidates for the Office of the Premier in the provinces

The list contains two women who have been elected by the party to represent them in the highest office of the province

South Africans congratulated them, and some gave the nod to Phophi Ramathuba, the MEC for Health in Limpopo

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, governance, political parties and election dynamics.

SA hailed Phophi Ramathuba as she was elected as the ANC's Limpopo premier candidate. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress put two women in the running for Premier in the provinces.

ANC elects two women for Premier role

The ruling party submitted its list of candidates for premiers in their respective provinces. According to SABC News, the African National Congress has two women on the list: Dr Phophi Ramathuba from Limpopo and Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae from the Free State.

The list also contains the current Premier of the Eastern Cape, Oscar Mabuyane, and the party's deputy chairperson, Lazarus Mokgosi, in the North West. Mandla Ndlovu, the ANC's provincial chair in Mpumalanga, will be the province's Premier.

Gauteng's choice for Premier is current Premier Panyaza Lesufi, and Zamani Saul will continue in the Northern Cape. The ANC does not have a Premier for the Western Cape, as the Democratic Alliance won by a majority. Kwazulu-Natak is also out of reach, as the MK Party received over 45% of the votes and has yet to announce a Premier candidate.

South Africans salute Phophi Ramathuba

Netizens commenting on @Vhoni_Venture's tweet congratulated Dr Phophi Ramathuba.

Sidwell Nofemele said:

"She's one of the most hardworking and selfless leaders and a qualified doctor to boot."

Frans Nkosi said:

"Congratulations to her. She deserved it."

Paulse Mothapo said:

"I trust her. She will bring changes in our community."

"Jonathan J said:

"She works. This is great for Limpopo. She's not lazy."

Source: Briefly News