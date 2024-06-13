The African National Congress is expected to meet one day before the National Assembly elects a new government

The party's National Executive Committee is expected to weigh out the options political parties gave to them for coalitions

South Africans called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down as some are unwilling to have him as a president

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

The NEC is going to meet before the election of a new government. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress will meet again before the National Assembly elects a new government for the country.

ANC NEC to meet before voting

According to eNCA, the African National Congress's National Executive Committee will meet on 12 June before Parliament votes for a new government. The party is expected to discuss some of the demands political parties made for a coalition.

The Economic Freedom Fighters rejected a government of national unity after the ANC's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, announced a few days after the elections that the ANC was opting for one. Other parties have made their demands as they met with the ANC's top brass to move the country forward.

South Africans want Cyril gone

Netizens on Facebook, though, wanted Cyril Ramaphosa to resign or to be recalled from his presidency.

Busi Marcia said:

"My wish is to recall Mr Ramaphosa and his comrade. Everything will be fine."

Thapelo Listener said:

"The ANC is imploding. It did not start with the MK Party. Kt has been happening. It will eventually die a slow death."

Louisa Mashinini said:

"Just resign, my president. You've played your part despite the insults thrown at you."

Dan Bissessur said:

"Remove Ramaphosa and his corrupt comrades. Finish and klaar."

ANC officials met with top MK Party members

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the ruling party met with officials from the MK Party.

Their meeting was centred around both parties considering a coalition. Jacob Zuma had refused to work with the ANC unless Ramaphosa was removed.

