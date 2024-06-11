A constitutional law expert pointed out that a political party cannot prevent a National Assembly from sitting

This came after the MK Party wrote to Parliament to apply to have the first national assembly seated after the 2024 general elections were scrapped

Some believe the rules of Parliament have been altered in a conspiracy against Jacob Zuma, while others questioned Zuma's party's ability to lead

JOHANNESBURG – A constitutional law expert said only a court of law can stop a Parliament sitting.

Legal expert comments on MKP's Parly protest

Lufuno Nevondwe's observation comes after former president and MK leader Jacob Zuma and the MK Party protested against the first National Assembly sitting. The MK Party is unhappy with the 2024 general election results and has taken the matter to court. According to SABC News, Nevondwe said that only a court of law can stop the first sitting from taking place.

Nevondwe said that no court order is in effect, which prevents Parliament from convening on 14 June. He stressed the law stating that the first Parliament sitting must happen 14 days after the national elections.

South Africans debate the expert

Netizens on Facebook had different views, as some supported Zuma.

Thuthukani Malcomx said:

"SABC is all against the MK."

Mahlomola Mahaba said:

"Only a competent Chef Justice, not a politician in the form of a Chief Justice, can resolve this problem."

Ktleho Jame said:

"The rules of Parliament have been bent just to spite Zuma. "

Others opposed Zuma

Sharon Struckmeyer said:"

"These political parties that are always stirring trouble should be banned for forming parties or being involved in governing our country when they have no interest in our people or the country."

