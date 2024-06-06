After a member of the MK Party was shot and killed in Cato Manor in KwaZulu-Natal, the party claimed it was under attack

A political analyst, though, disputed those claims and said the party is not targetted as it alleges

South Africans believed that the MK could be a target of internal battles over leadership or from an external force

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, political parties and election dynamics.

The MK Party is not a target, a political analyst said. Images: Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – A political analyst refuted allegations the MK Party made about its safety after a member died earlier this week.

MK not under attack: analyst

According to SABC News, analyst Musa Xulu denied that the party was a target. He said the party has portrayed itself as a victim and has made itself look as if the party is a threat. The MK's claims came after MKP member Mxolisi Zungu died in Cato Manor on 5 June after unknown gunmen shot and killed him. Xulu said that the death had nothing to do with political affiliation.

"There's been circulation that they want to block roads in Durban... I don't think anyone is targeting them," he said.

South Africans have different opinions

Netizens on Facebook shared various opinions on the claims the party was making after its member was killed.

Eric Guga said:

"They are targeting each other. We know them."

Emmanuel Nxumalo said:

"Mbeki told us that the ANC has hitmen on its payroll."

Mphazima Mawandla said:

"The MK is fighting for positions because the party is still new."

Khulekani Ngema said:

"The MK members are targeted. It cannot be just accidental killings."

Thulani Dlamini said:

"They are possibly killing each other to pave a way to the new positions. That is African politics."

Jabulani Khumalo is allegedly on MKP's list of members of parliament

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Jabulani Khumalo may be one of MKP's parliament candidates.

A social media account posted images of the names of representatives of political parties who will be their members of parliament, and Khumalo's name topped the MKP's list.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News