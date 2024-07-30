Economic Freedom Fighters" Members of Parliament and senior members Floyd Shivambu, Marshall Dlamini, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Sinawo Tambo's suspensions were upheld

This was after the party launched yet another failed attempt at overturning the suspension the Western Cape High Court handed them

They disrupted President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address and were suspended without pay for a month

WESTERN CAPE—The Western Cape High Court dismissed yet another appeal from the Economic Freedom Fighters to prevent their 30-day suspension from Parliament.

Western Cape High Court dismisses EFF case

According to IOL, Parliament's Powers and Privileges Committee suspended EFF members Julus Malema, Floyd Shibvambu, Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, secretary-general Marshall Dlamini and Sinawo Tambo failed to have their suspension overturned. The EFF leaders were suspended after they disrupted President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address in 2023.

The party has since attempted numerous times via the courts to overturn the suspension but without success.

South Africans salute the courts

Netizens on Facebook were highly pleased that EFF members remained suspended.

Malesela N Ledwaba said:

"When hooliganism and unruly behaviour hits their pocket, they behave."

Carl Taylor said:

"Justice to the ministers of chaos. It's time you are held accountable."

Mo Rosenberg said:

"EFF is racing towards insignificant."

Lesly Serame said:

"They should have been given six months."

Willie Steyn said:

"Far too uncivilised, unethical, immoral, criminal and destructive to be there in the first place. Absolute enemies of this country that do not and shall not contribute one iota of value to this country in any equation!"

