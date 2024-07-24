The president of the African National Congress Youth League's president, Collen Malatji, criticised Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi's cabinet

He said some of the MECs in Lesufi's cabinet did not deserve to be in government and claimed that they were

Some netizens agreed with Malatji, while others called him out for not properly representing the country's youth

JOHANNESBURG — The African National Congress Youth League's president, Collen Malatji, is unhappy with Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi's cabinet.

Malatji complains about Lesufi's cabinet

According to TimesLIVE, Malatji said Lesufi's cabinet, which he announced a few weeks after the 2024 general elections, is full of untouched golden boys.

Malatjie also strongly criticised the MEC for Finance and Economic Development Lebogang Maile and said he received his position despite not campaigning on the ground with other members of the African National Congress. He said the ANC's provincial executive committee members hardly campaigned where the ANC was bruised, but they received top positions as a reward.

South Africans debate Malatji's statements

Some netizens on Facebook agreed with Malatji's scathing criticism, while others disagreed.

Netizens agreed with Maile

MH De Farmer said:

"That's true, hence Gauteng went against national because Panyaza could not drop those untouchables to accommodate the DA."

Sipho Shezi said:

"True with reference to the Gauteng government."

Carl Taylor said:

"The ANC are experts at appointing people in positions that shouldn't be put in that position at all."

Netizens disagreed with Maile

Davey Wa Moruto asked:

"Which youth is he representing? This puppet is highly captured."

Rashid Gaffoor said:

"If he wants to be an MEC he must just go ask Panyaza."

Katleho James said:

"This one wants his friends appointed in EXCO so that he can eat."

Collen Malatji called on Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint young people to his cabinet

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Malatji called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to have more young people as ministers and deputy ministers.

Malatji spoke before Ramaphosa announced his cabinet and said the cabinet must represent the country's demographic.

