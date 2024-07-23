The former Arts, Sports and Culture minister, Zizi Kodwa, appeared before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court

Kodwa and his co-accused were charged with corruption relating to Kodwa allegedly receiving money from IT company EOH

South Africans slammed the African National Congress for not enforcing its step-aside rule for Kodwa, who is still serving as a Member of Parliament

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Zizi Kodwa was told to keep away from the witnesses. Image: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

PALM RIDGE, GAUTENG — The former minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa's case has been postponed, and he and his co-accused received specific instructions.

Zizi Kodwa's case postponed

According to SowetanLIVE, Kodwa's case has been postponed to 21 August. He and his co-accused, Jehan Mackay, were released on R30,000 bail. The duo appeared before the Palm Right Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 23 July.

The judge instructed them not to interfere with the six witnesses in the case. The judge added that if witnesses even walked toward Kodwa and Mackay, they must turn around.

What you need to know about Zizi Kodwa's case

Zizi Kodwa denied that he was arrested and out on bail and that the National Prosecuting Authority was investigating allegations of corruption against him

He was nevertheless arrested and appeared in court, where he received R30,000 bail

He then stepped down from his role as a minister after he was released from bail

South Africans call ANC out

Netizens on Facebook called the African National Congress out for not implementing its step-aside policy on Kodwa.

Wilson Saindi said:

"Innocent until proven guilty. No step-aside for Kodwa."

Molokela Roy Kgatle said:

"Those implicated must step aside until cleared."

Thabiso Makinita said:

"Step-aside rule is pushed aside for Zizi."

Letsoapo Fobo asked:

"Where does the step-aside rule kick in, or are you confusing the enemy?"

Nelson Ncama said:

"A Member of Parliament in the dock. This country is a real hell."

Kodwa was sworn in as a Member of Parliament

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Kodwa was among the Members of Parliament sworn in after the elections.

Kodwa, who resigned as a minister, still represents the ANC in Parliament, much to the shock of many in the country.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News