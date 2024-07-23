Former Minister Zizi Kodwa To Appear in Court for Corruption Charges
- The former Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, is expected to make another court appearance
- He was released on bail after he was arrested on charges of corruption and receiving bribery from a private company
- He and his co-accused will reportedly not plead guilty when they appear in Palm Ridge in Ekurhuleni
PALM RIDGE, EKURHULENI ——The former minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, will appear in court in a corruption case.
Former minister Zizi Kodwa to plead not guilty
@ttmbele posted a video of Kodwa appearing in court. He appeared at the Palm Ridge Commercial Crimes Court on 23 July after he was released on bail. In the video, Kodwa is dressed in a black suit and laughing with someone just outside the courtroom where he is to appear. He faces charges of corruption with his co-accused, Jehan Mackay. They both intend to plead not guilty to the charges they are facing.
View the video here:
What you need to know about the Zizi Kodwa case
- The National Prosecuting Authority initially denied that it was investigating allegations that Kodwa was involved in corrupt dealings
- Kodwa also previously denied that the NPA was investigating him and that he was released on bail
- Kodwa was arrested early in June this year after allegations that he received bribery money from IT company EOH
- He resigned from his position as the minister shortly after and also stepped down from his role as a member of the African National Congress's National Executive Committee and the National Workers' Committee
Democratic Alliance members celebrate Zizi Kodwa's arrest
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Democratic Alliance celebrated after Kodwa made his first appearance.
After his arrest, he first appeared before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in June. South Africans held different opinions. Some believed the Government of National Unity was at work apprehending those responsible for crime and corruption. Others thought the DA was silent on other cases, like Markus Jooste's suicide.
