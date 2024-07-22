Former VBS Mutual Bank's CEO Andile Ramavhunga, the bank's former treasurer Phophi Mukhodobwane and other senior officials will appear in court

The group is accused of activities that resulted in the bank's collapse after billions were looted from the bank's coffers

One of the bank's former shareholders hopes that those accused of pillaging the bank would come clean about their involvement

VBS's ex-top officials will appear in court. Images: Gulshan Khan/ AFP via Getty Images and seng kui Lim/ 500 px

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA — Four former VBS Mutual Bank top officials are expected to appear before the Pretoria High Court for their alleged role in the bank's looting.

VBS senior executives to appear in court

According to SABC News, the bank's ex-CEO Andile Ramavhunga, the former treasurer Phophi Mukhodobwane, and two non-executive members, Paul Magula and Ernest Nesane, will appear on 22 July. They have been charged with corruption, money laundering, fraud, and racketeering.

One of the bank's former shareholders, Robert Livhoyi, has called on them and others who might be accused to come clean about their activities in looting and pillaging the bank. He said those appearing must also be honest about their role in the bank's collapse.

South Africans demand more arrests

Netizens on Facebook discussed the latest appearance and the case.

Lebotha Kgobe Lups said:

"Only those coming from the ANC will be disciplined and taken to a court of law for their actions."

Bongani Mgubela asked:

"Where are the big fish?"

ALu Le Lwe said:

"That money will never be recovered."

Floris Kotze said:

"The EFF and other criminals must pay back the money they stole from the poor."

Former VBS Bank CFO released on parole

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the bank's former CFO, Phillip Truter, has been out of prison since April this year.

Truter, who was convicted and sentenced to serve seven years of his sentence, came clean about his involvement in looting the bank and confessed that he received millions.

