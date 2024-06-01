Former ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa is expected to appear before the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in Ekurhuleni

Kodwa is allegedly facing corruption charges linked to revelations made in the State Capture Report released in 2022

The Sports Minister allegedly took bribes from EOH boss Jehan Mackay to influence the awarding of contracts

Zingisa Chirwa

Former ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa would appear before the Palm Ridge Magistrate Court over corruption allegations stemming from the State Capture Report. Images: David Rogers and Stock Image

Source: Getty Images

Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa is expected to face corruption charges in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in Ekurhuleni on 5 May 2024.

Zizi Kodwa to answer for State Capture allegations

According to Sunday World, the charges stemmed from allegations that the former ANC spokesperson received more than R1.6 million from former EOH boss Jehan Mackay to influence the awarding of contracts.

The State Capture report, released in April 2022, found that Kodwa was indebted to executives at the IT company who allegedly bribed ANC officials to secure state contracts.

In early May 2024, the Mail & Guardian reported that the NPA was investigating Kodwa for corruption and money laundering, a claim the Authority denied.

Mackay is also expected to appear in the same court.

South Africans weigh in

Many netizens believed Kodwa was one of many ANC leaders who were guilty of corruption.

@KingNema_Jnr said:

“Everyone here has some smaller nyana skeletons.”

@XUFFLER added:

“Prison is awaiting many in the 7th administration.”

@PovertykillerB suggested:

“They have to renovate Robin Island ASAP; we will be sending all ANC comrades back to where they belong. Azkhale ”

@Sandile_S_N speculated:

“Maybe he was working behind the scenes with MK? Now Ramaphosa is punishing him... we can only speculate.”

@Orkney_Said commented:

“The whole ANC must be charged for corruption.”

