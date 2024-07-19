AfriForum has opened a case against EFF leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu

VBS Mutual Bank scandal’s former chairman, Tshifhiwa Matodzi’s affidavit, accuses Malema and Shivambu of accepting illicit funds from VBS, which lost over R2 billion

AfriForum's Kallie Kriel calls for a thorough investigation under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA)

Over R2 billion was looted from VBS, and many low-income people in Limpopo lost their savings. Image: Rodger Bosch via Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

AfriForum has announced the opening of a case against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and Deputy President Floyd Shivambu.

The party alleged their involvement in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.

This follows explosive claims made by the bank’s former chairman, Tshifhiwa Matodzi, who, in an affidavit, accused Malema and Shivambu of knowingly accepting illicit funds from VBS.

Thorough investigation into VBS

AfriForum chief executive Kallie Kriel has called for a thorough investigation into Malema, Shivambu, and the EFF as an "organised crime enterprise."

In his criminal complaint, Kriel urged the authorities to examine a range of charges against the EFF leaders, asserting that their alleged actions meet the criteria for racketeering under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA).

“The planned and repeated fraud, corruption, and money laundering offences allegedly committed by EFF leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu may meet the requirements for racketeering, as defined in the POCA.

"That’s the crux of AfriForum chief executive Kallie Kriel’s argument."

According to The Citizen News, Kriel emphasised that Malema and Shivambu's alleged criminal conduct should not be isolated from the broader VBS scandal.

“I submit that the publicly available documented information constitutes enough reasonable suspicion of the establishment of an EFF enterprise as determined by POCA and a history of planned, ongoing, and repeated participation or involvement in criminal conduct by these individuals."

He further insisted that the authorities must act diligently and without bias.

“This requires diligent and steadfast intervention by the authorities in a manner where they live up to the expectation that they will conduct their constitutional obligations without fear, favour, or prejudice."

Matodzi's affidavit named Malema and Shivambu

Matodzi’s affidavit, which has sent shockwaves through South Africa’s political and financial spheres, alleges that Malema and Shivambu benefited from money syphoned from VBS Mutual Bank. The scandal saw over R2 billion looted from the institution.

Many low-income individuals in Limpopo lost their savings due to fraud, which has been exacerbating the impact of corruption.

Last week, Matodzi was sentenced to 495 years by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for his role in the looting of VBS.

As part of a plea agreement, he admitted to all 33 charges against him, resulting in an effective 15-year prison term.

