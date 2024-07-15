Economic Freedom Fighters member Advocate Dali Mpofu discussed allegations that the party received payments from the VBS Mutual Bank

This comes after an affidavit former VBS chairman Tshifhiwa Matodzi signed implicated leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu

Mpofu added that the revelation was not new and denied that these were the result of fraud and corruption

JOHANNESBURG — The Economic Freedom Fighters member advocate Dali Mpofu defended the payments the EFF allegedly received from the former chairman of VBS Mutual Bank Tshifhiwa Matodzi.

Mpofu defends EFF

@Newzroom405 posted a clip of Mpofu in an interview answering questions about the affidavit Matodzi signed, which was leaked to the public recently. In it, he claims he donated millions to the EFF and also made separate payments after meeting with Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu.

Mpofu said that the EFF receiving money from VBS is not strange. He added that it was not odd that political parties received donations.

"What is being said is that there is corruption. I said, where is the corruption, fraud, money laundering or any crime? Let's assume he (Matodzi) said, "I'll give you a donation if you stop criticising me. He didn't even say that. Even if he said that, so what? It's not a crime to criticise someone on a public platform or not to criticise them for that matter."

View the clip here:

South Africans reject Mpofu's explanation

Netizens gave Mpofu a thumbs down for defending Malema and Shivambu.

Phutigadi said:

"So Dali is now admitting that they were bribed to keep quiet and there is nothing wrong with taking bribes. What the heck?"

Natasha Huckfield said:

"This is why he loses cases. He said a whole lot of nothing trying to spin this."

Matana asked:

"How is it not corruption if the donation was given to them to stop them from criticising VBS? What kind of donation is that?"

Raisibe said:

"My Goat is saying a lot of nothing here shem."

Xuffler said:

"This is incriminating."

