Convicted VBS Mutual Bank chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi signed an affidavit which directly implicated the Economic Freedom Fighters' top members

the affidavit details meetings between president Julius Malema, party deputy Floyd Shivambu andMatodzi which culminated in receiving a donation from VBS

South Africans defended Malema and Shivambu and said that there was nothing wrong with the donation from the bank

JOHANNESBURG—Tshifhiwa Matodzi, the convicted chairman of the defunct VBS Mutual Bank, said he donated R5 million to the Economic Freedom Fighters.

Affidavit implicates EFF's Malema and Shivambu

According to an affidavit @IsmailAbramjee posted on X, Matodzi met with the EFF leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu in 2017 at the EFF's penthouse. Matodzi, who was recently sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for his role in the looting of the VBS Mutual Bank, said in the affidavit that he met with Malema and Shivambu after the EFF uttered negative remarks about the bank.

He explained that their remarks were harming the bank's reputation and that VBS was willing to donate R5 million to the EFF on the condition they open a VBS bank account. He continued communicating with Shivambu, who informed him that an account had been opened. R5 million was paid to the account linked to Sgameka, Shivambu's brother's company, on 8 June of the same year. He revealed that he, Floyd and Brian Shivambu later agreed to make the R5 million payments regularly, including R1 million monthly payments. Read the affidavit here:

South Africans come to the EFF's defence

Netizens defended Malema and Shivambu and said there was nothing wrong with a donation.

Ngwato said:

"This is like saying: "One can tell from the body language of President Zuma over the phone that he was speaking to the Guptas'."

Thirty-three Blind Mice said:

"This confirms that the EFF received money. But was there a crime committed from the EFF's side?"

Thapelo Mothiba said:

"Since when is a donation considered a crime? The man offered a donation and they took it. No way did they solicit money from him."

Black Consciousness said:

"It was a donation, and the bank approved the other loan. Leave Malema out of your hatred."

Ziyanda said:

"Companies make donations to political parties all the time. There's nothing to see here."

South Africans stunned by VBS Chairperson sentence

Similarly, Briefly News reported that South Africans were stunned at the sentence Matodzi received.

He was sentenced to 497 years imprisonment and will concurrently serve the sentences, meaning he will serve 15 years. The amount of years handed to him rocked the country.

