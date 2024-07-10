Tshifiwa Matodzi, former chairperson of VBS Mutual Bank, has been sentenced to 495 years in prison for corruption, theft, fraud, and money laundering.

Matodzi will serve an effective 15 years due to concurrent sentencing

Netizens expressed shock and scepticism, particularly questioning the absence of charges against EFF leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu

Former VBS chair Tshifiwa Matodzi was handed 495 years in prison. Netizens are surprised EFF's Shivambu and Malema weren't arrested. Images: @MDNnewss, Leon Sadiki and Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images.

Tshifiwa Matodzi (47), a former chairperson of the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank Board, has been sentenced to 495 years.

Matodzi faced 33 counts, including corruption, theft, fraud, money laundering, and racketeering, violating the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

He received a 15-year sentence for each count, which amounted to 495 years.

However, the court ruled that the sentences for counts two to 33 would run concurrently with count one, resulting in an effective 15-year imprisonment.

Netizens were shocked EFF leader Julius Malema and the party deputy president Floyd Shivambu was not also convicted following reports of the two involved.

South Africans were confused and shocked

The sentencing of Matodzi has sparked a flurry of comments from netizens, reflecting a mix of scepticism and disapproval.

@gistwhere asked:

"No Floyd no Malema how?"

@MthabineJustice noted he will be alone in this:

"Floyd won’t even visit him in prison 495? He will be in prison not for less than 75 years!"

@FransSekonya also questioned why Malema and Shivambu were not arrested:

"I don't see any Julius Malema or Floyd Shivambu sentenced here."

These comments highlight public scepticism regarding the involvement of other prominent figures and the perceived gaps in accountability.

The DPIC is happy with the sentencing

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) has expressed satisfaction with the case's conclusion against Matodzi.

Matodzi was labelled as the primary figure in a high-profile case involving severe crimes such as corruption, theft, fraud, money laundering, and a pattern of racketeering activities and has been sentenced following his guilty plea.

Lieutenant General Lebeya, the National Head of the DPCI, commended the investigation and prosecution teams for their diligence and dedication.

“This conviction is a testament to the unwavering commitment and exceptional skills of our team. We have always maintained that we will leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of justice, and this outcome reinforces our resolve.

"Let this serve as a stern warning to those who believe they can escape the long arm of the law. The DPCI will not relent in its mission to bring criminals to justice. We are actively pursuing other suspects in this case, and they too will face the full might of the law."

