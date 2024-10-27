A photo of MK Party leader Jacob Zuma with two of his teenage children has set the social media timeline alight

The 82-year-old former ANC president is a well-known and established polygamist and a father of over 21

The photo of Zuma and his son and daughter opened the door to conjecture on X amid interesting reactions

MK Party leader Jacob Zuma was a picture of fatherhood in a photo with two of his children. Image: @FloydShivambu

Source: Twitter

NKANDLA — Jacob Zuma is as active in his duties as a father as in South African politics as the leader of the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party.

For this reason, Nxamalala sets tongues wagging, even away from the political arena, which he continues to be strongly involved in at age 82.

Jacob Zuma with his young children

And he isn't showing any signs of letting up.

A recent photo of Msholozi with two of his younger children — presumably taken at his Nkandla homestead — from a brood of about two dozen, including twins Duduzane and Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, has caught SA's attention.

The UK newspaper The Guardian estimated in 2014 that he was a father of 21. Now, 10 years later, in 2024, he is rumoured to be expecting a 24th child.

Notably, Zuma married cabinet minister and African Union (AU) chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in 1982 and, between then and 1989, had four daughters: Msholozi, Gugulethu, Nokuthula Nomaqhawe, and Thuthukile.

They divorced in 1998 after a 16-year marriage.

Zuma, alongside Uthando Nes'thembu reality TV star and businessman Musa Mseleku, is arguably one of the most recognised polygamists in South Africa.

He presently has four wives, having been married six times.

In the photo shared by X user @ManOfSteel19901, the former president is standing with the two teenage children, a son and daughter, with himself in the middle and his arms around their shoulders.

Aside from the apt fatherly essence it exudes, the photo came under the glaring microscope of social media for Zuma's elderly appearance.

Briefly News looks at the colourful commentary.

@complexrori asked:

"Why [is] he looking so crusty?"

To which @ManOfSteel19901 retorted:

"He is [eight] decades and [two] years, which is [one] decade and [eight] years away from being 100. What do you wish him to look like?"

@tshia099 said:

"I hope Mswati doesn’t see this pic. Baba will not hesitate to collect lobola."

@politemen_siya added:

"This is Zuma, as in JZ? Ay ngeke."

@nshealane888 observed:

"This [is] not the same Zuma we looted for."

@justconsern quizzed:

"How many kids does he have and how old is the last born?"

To which @ManOfSteel19901 replied:

"I think about 24 with another on the way. He’s quite strong and virile still at 82. How are you doing in your 30s."

Zuma-Sambudla pictured with Ramaphosa

In related news, Briefly News reported that MK Party Member of Parliament (MP) Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla set tongues wagging with a photo of herself pictured with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

She surprised her followers by heading to social media to post a picture of herself sharing a surprising moment with Ramaphosa.

