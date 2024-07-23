AfriForum Files Papers To Challenge John Hlophe’s Appointment to JSC
- Lobby group AfriForum is taking its fight to have John Hlophe's appointment to the Judicial Services Commission overturned
- Hlophe, who is the MK Party's parlimentary leader, was appointed to the commission, and there has been pushback against his appointment
- AfriForum said his appointment was irrational, and South Africans made fun of Afriforum, and others accused it of being anti-black
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist
JOHANNESBURG—AfriForum has filed papers at the Constitutional Court to oppose the appointment of former Western Caper judge president John Hlophe to the Judicial Services Commission.
AfriForuom to oppose Hlophe's appointment
Hlophe was appointed to the Judicial Services Commission after Members of Parliament were sworn in. Hlophe represents the MK Party, which he joined. According to SABC News, AfriForum motioned to declare his appointment inconsistent with Parliament's constitutional duties.
It argued that Hlophe's appointment is inconsistent with sections of the Constitution that prohibit anyone working for the state from interfering with the state organs and functioning of the courts. Hlophe was impeached for trying to influence judges to vote in favour of MK Party president Jacob Zuma.
South Africans disagree with AfriForum
South Africans, on Facebook, were discussing the case and opposed AfriForum.
Katleho James said:
"Separation of powers. There's no lae barring Dr Hlopjhe from participating in Parliament and the JSC."
Keorapetse Thato Godwill said:
"This lobby group will die of chest pains caused by hatred."
Sya Gumede Khoza said:
"AfriForum is against blacks. They are using their puppet Zondo to fulfil their dirtty agenda."
Mdu Dubazana said:
"Let them go and fly kites."
Sicelo Dlamini said:
"AfriForum must leave Dr Hlophe and focus on Ramaphosa and his Phala Phala case."
Afriforum opens case against Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that AfriForum opened a case against the Economic Freedom Fighters' leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu.
The group called on the Hawks to investigate them after an affidavit from VBS Mutual Basnk's former Chairman, Tshifhiwa Matodzi, implicated them in the VBS bank looting.
