The Economic Freedom Fighters are expected to miss the upcoming State of the Nation Address

this comes after the party failed to have its parliament suspension lifted

South Africans were relieved and called the party hooligans for their conduct in Parliament

The EFF will miss the SONA after their Parliament suspension was upheld. Images: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Victoria O'Regan/Daily Maverick/Gallo Images via Getty Images

The Economic Freedom Fighters will have to sit the State of the Nation out after their attempt at lifting the ban they received from attending Parliament was dismissed. The party allegedly filed their papers late, and the matter was struck off the Western Cape High Curt.

EFF's application to lift Parliament ban fails

According to IOL, the party made the application a week before the SONA was expected to be delivered. Five members of the party, which include leader Julius Malema, deputy Floyd Shivambu, Mbuyiseni Dlozi, Marshall Dkamini, Vuyani Pambo and Sinawo Tambo, were suspended after disrupting President Cyril Ramaphosa's SONA address last year. They have been banned for a month, from 1 February until 29 February.

Parliament said that the EFF was not ready to have their application heard. Parliament added that the EFF's unreasonable timeframes and their filing at midnight before the court session the following day inconvenienced Parliament.

South Africans celebrate the decision

Netizens on Facebook welcomed the decision and slammed the EFF's behaviour in Parliament.

Dean Mohale said:

"The EFF is led by hooligans."

Lody Patson wrote:

"Serves these hooligans well."

Bongani Maseko remarked:

"Anarchists and fake revolutionaries."

Bradley Froud was pleased.

"Outstanding! Teach these racist anarchists a lesson or two. Should be banned for life!"

Some were not happy.

Stemer Nfwana Moruti Mashala said:

"They want the thief to feel comfortable there. It's fine."

Avril Manuel was sarcastic.

"No, man. The SONA is boring without the EFF. We watch the entertainment until the EFF is thrown out of the SONA."

