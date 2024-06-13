The African National Congress released members of the party that would run for premier election in the provinces

Some of the members are current premiers like the Eastern Cape's Oscar Mabuyane and Gauteng's Panyaza Lesufi, while new names include Phophi Ramathuba and others

South Africans grilled the party and poked holes in the candidates' list, with others noting the absence of Sboniso Duma

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress is ready to deploy its members to the offices of Premiers in different provinces.

ANC releases Premier candidates

The ANC's secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, posted the list on his X account, @MbalulaFikile. In an accompanying statement, the ruling party said the candidates were interviewed by the party's Electoral Committee, chaired by former deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe. The names come one day before the National Assembly elects the seventh administration in a government of national unity.

The ANC recommended current Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane to remain premier in the province, Panyaza Lesufi for Gauteng, Maqueen Letshoha-Mathe and current MEC for Health in Limpopo Dr Phophi Ramathuba. View the full list here:

South Africans question list

South Africans poked holes into the list.

Abraham Mesopotamia asked:

"Where is Sboniso Duma?"

Motho Wa Modimo said:

"Good luck with your power-stealing scheme. It will see all of you jailed as you should have been. Our people will reject this new political party led by the DA."

IG: Joy-Zelda said:

"Recycling company, yet they claim the new dawn."

Austine Msagala said:

"I wonder what kind of jobs Lesufi is going to give now."

Price and 2275 others said:

"The ANC tried for a total GNU. It invited the EFF and MKP too. But those two parties put themselves and their gripes first and refused. So the ANC cannot be blamed for the childish behaviour of other political parties."

