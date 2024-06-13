Build One SA's president, Mmusi Maimane called on political parties to sit down and discuss the new government

This was after the African National Congress elected to have a government of national unity after the elections

South Africans roasted him and made fun of the fact that BOSA only has two seats in Parliament

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, governance, political parties and election dynamics.

Mmusi Maimane requested a pre-voting meeting with the parties. Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – The president of Build One SA, Mmusi Maimane, has advised political parties to meet before a new government is formed.

Maimane calls political parties to meet

According to TimesLIVE, Maimane called on political parties to meet and discuss their expectations for the government of national unity the African National Congress's NEC announced after the elections. He also compared it to sitting in a car without a clear destination.

Maimane, along with other politicians, requested that Chief Justice Raymond Zondo preside over talks of a government of national unity with the political parties. Zondo turned them down. Maimane said a national unity government cannot be implemented without an agenda.

South Africans roast Maimane and his party

Netizens on Facebook grilled Maimane and his party and mocked BOSA for receiving two parliamentary seats.

Makasela Makasela Makasela said:

"The revolution was sold out."

Thamsanqa William Mayekiso said:

"Mmusi Maimane can't count. They can twist and turn as much as they want to. They'll never have the numbers to get 50+ one."

Phobzin Orig said:

"That is what happens if you're not important in that car."

Qhawuligqabi Kaalkop said:

"Wait with your one seat. We're not playing here."

Robert Mothobi said:

"When parents talk, we don't allow kids around. Mmusi, go play with your marbles."

Mmusi Maimane received praise for his choice of MPs

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that South Africans were pleased with Maimane's choices for Parliament.

Maimane's deputy, Nobunto-Hlazo Webster, will go to Parliament with Maimane, and Ayanda Allie will go to the Gauteng legislature.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News