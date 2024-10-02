Zachariah Olivier and his co-accused, Rudolph de Wet and William Musora, will appear in court again in November

The three men are accused of killing two women on a Limpopo farm before dumping their bodies in a pigsty

De Wet and Musora's attorney claimed that the men were receiving death threats while they are in custody

The three men accused of killing two women on a Limpopo farm and dumping their remains in a pigsty say they fear for their lives. Image: @ECR_Newswatch.

Source: Twitter

POLOKWANE – The three men accused of murdering two women and feeding their remains to pigs claim they have been receiving death threats while in custody.

Pig farmer Zachariah Olivier and his co-accused Rudolph de Wet and William Musora were arrested in connection with the murders of Mariah Makgato and Kudzai Ndlovu.

The trio are accused of shooting and killing the women before dumping their bodies in a pigsty on Olivier’s farm.

Murder accused fear for their lives

Ahead of their latest court appearance, the three men filed an application to have the media barred from broadcasting the case.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The attorney for de Wet and Musora said that they feared for their lives while in custody.

"They are experiencing death threats while in custody due to the continued media footage being displayed of them. It’s really creating a problem for them while in custody," their attorney said.

The application was denied. The case has since been postponed to 6 November for further investigation.

South Africans show no sympathy

The news of the trio receiving death threats has garnered no sympathy from social media users, who feel they deserve it for what they did.

@ChimCham7 asked:

“What did they expect? Pleasantries?🤬”

@ChrisM56704217 said:

“Disgusting how women are targeted. Why? What did they do to them? Disgusting men who behave like monsters. They should get death threats. They deserve them for killing two women.”

Majossy Kalwenya added:

“They must not get bail, please. Enough is enough. They must die in jail.”

Sompisi Phinda said:

“These ones don't deserve to be among the living things. The same should be done to them.”

Women’s families get assistance

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a justice advocate was helping the families of the two women killed in the tragedy.

Bianca Can Wyk started a Backabuddy campaign to raise funds for the families of Lucia Ndlovu and Maria Makgato.

The two women were killed on a Limpopo farm, and their bodies were later found dumped in a pigsty.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News