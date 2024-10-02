Cassper Nyovest has responded to the accusations levelled against him by baby mama Thobeka Majozi

Majozi accused the rapper of cheating on her while their child was sick

Cassper’s response has unleashed negative reactions from social media users

As the Internet implodes over Thobeka Majozi’s devastating situation involving Cassper Nyovest cheating on her while their son was ill, Cassper has shared his thoughts on the matter.

The rapper is currently in Dubai, living his best life and posting videos on social media. This resulted in a lot of angry social media users sharing their thoughts under the post. An angry netizen took to his comments section to blast him for what he had allegedly done to Thobeka and he had some choice words in response.

He said:

“I'm not scared of people or my past. I had to face it myself before anyone. What do want me to do? Hide? Point fingers? Tell my side of the story? Expose other people? Shift the blame? Nah mam. I'm here. Say it all. Go off !! Take your best shot , Angithi y'all are perfect? Well, I'm not, never claimed to be . I'm a mess , a ratchet wicked man who was saved and cleansed by the blood of Jesus.”

South Africans react to Cassper’s response

The rapper’s response did not go down well with social media users, who were quick to call him out. Many felt that he was hiding behind religion to justify the cruelty he made Thobeka and his son endure:

@MissLihleM said:

“Yoh blood of Jesus is working over time.”

@pinchedcheeks said:

“Jesus didn’t even have his tea break today, o busy ey!”

StHonorable said:

“He's preparing a powerful sermon for Sunday!”

@iknowball4k said:

“Amazing how people think getting baptized automatically cleanses you.”

Woman accuses Cassper’s wife of taking her man

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Thobeka Majozi accused Cassper Nyovest of infidelity with a woman named Pulane while their son was critically ill. Pulane has been accused of being a homewrecker by multiple women on social media, including one who claimed she also lost her relationship due to Pulane. Mzansi social media users heavily criticised Pulane, calling her actions disrespectful and immoral.

