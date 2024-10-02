Thobeka Majozi accused Cassper Nyovest of infidelity with a woman named Pulane while their son was critically ill

Pulane has been accused of being a homewrecker by multiple women on social media, including one who claimed she also lost her relationship due to Pulane

Mzansi social media users heavily criticised Pulane, calling her actions disrespectful and immoral

Thobeka Majozi's post about Cassper Nyovest's infidelity has opened a can of worms on social media. Some people who know Pulane are also coming forward with their stories about her.

A woman has alleged that Cassper Nyovest's wife also broke her relationship. Image: @bexxdoesitbetter and X

Pulane accused of stealing a man

Social media is on fire following Cassper Nyovest's baby mama Thobeka Majozi's explosive revelation. The mother of one revealed that her baby daddy cheated on her with Pulane while their son fought for his life.

Responding to the post, one woman also claimed that Cassper Nyovest's wife also did the same to her, and it resulted in her relationship ending. The screenshot shared on X by @keahendricks read:

"I believe you! Because I went through the same with this Pulane girl. I lost my 3-year relationship because she was "homies" with my then partner and she felt entitled to disrespect me as the girlfriend because they knew each other long before me. This girl is a homewrecker and thrives on coming between people's relationships."

Mzansi blasts Cassper Nyovest's wife, Pulane

As expected, social media users came out guns blazing at Pulane.

@Ketso28 said:

"Bathong. Is she siblings with Mihlali?"

@NeneLeakesWigs commented:

"The homes she wrecks ke tsa di girlfriends and boyfriends?"

@oddettem wrote:

"What an evil agent of satan."

@jefszn added:

"Even the worst people on my TL are disgusted by this. This is a new level of degeneracy."

Cassper Nyovest's sister still avoiding his wife, Pulane Mojaki

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi is still trying to figure out why Cassper Nyovest's sister, Tsholofelo Phoolo, has never been spotted with his new wife, Pulane Mojaki.

Even though she and Cassper Nyovest are no longer a couple, Thobeka Majozi continues to hang out with his family. A recent picture shared on X (Twitter) is making rounds.

