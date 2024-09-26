Cassper Nyovest's sister, Tsholofelo Phoolo, continues to hang out with his baby mama Thobeka Majozi

A new picture is making rounds, and this time they are posing with the rapper's mother and another woman

This photo sparked curiosity among netizens who are questioning the relationship Tsholofelo has with his new wife

Cassper Nyovest's new wife has never been spotted with his sister after a new photo with Thobeka Majozi. Image: @casspernyovest, @bexxdoesitbetter

Mzansi is still trying to figure out why Cassper Nyovest's sister, Tsholofelo Phoolo, has never been spotted with his new wife, Pulane Mojaki.

Thobeka Majozi spends time with Cass' family

Even though she and Cassper Nyovest are no longer a couple, Thobeka Majozi continues to hang out with his family. A recent picture shared on X (Twitter) is making rounds.

However, this time is different, as Majozi is with the rapper's mother and another woman, along with his sister Tsholofelo.

Celebrity blogger @Musa_Khawula shared a cute family photo with Tsholofelo and Thobeka Majozi and Cassper's mother.

He wrote a spicy caption which reads:

"Cassper Nyovest's sister Tsholofelo Phoolo posts Cassper Nyovest's ex-girlfriend and baby's mom Thobeka Majozi. Tsholofelo Phoolo has never posted her brother's wife, Pulane Mojaki, and she isn't following her on any social platform."

Mzansi add their varying opinion

Reacting to the photo, netizens are wondering if Tsholofelo has forged a relationship with Pulane. Some do not see any drama in this, as she and Thobeka have always been close.

@SomiIVChrist said:

"Marrying a baby daddy comes with a lot of disrespect from third parties. Family members will pick sides."

@NneteKeNnete stated:

"Nothing wrong. Your partner is not your siblings friend and if they become close is just a cream on top but that shouldn't bother you."

@Miss_Hlu argued:

"She is not obliged to follow her on the socials. And she doesn't need to be close to all the women in Cassper's life. She just needs to be civil and respectful qha. I think she is in communication with Thobeka because she wants to be a good rakgadi to her nephew."

Thobeka Majozi does not play about her faith

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi has bragged about her faith.

Majozi took pride in being a "Jesus Girl", and she loved every minute of it.

