South African rapper Cassper Nyovest and his gorgeous wife, Pulane, shared new pictures online

The star and Pulane stunned Mzansi in new pictures where they were visiting a dentist

South Africans on X are in awe over their bond and how gorgeous they are together

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is so smitten with his wife Pulane, and it shows. The rapper and his stunning wife recently gave netizens something to talk about online.

Cassper Nyovest and his wife Pulane look like a happy couple in new photos. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper and Pulane stun in new photos

The award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest and his wife, Pulane, were out and about recently. In new pictures shared on X (formerly Twitter), the couple looked smitten.

The newlyweds were visiting a dentist, and after their session, they stopped to take a few gorgeous pictures.

The user with the handle @B__master posted the photos with the caption:

"The Phoolo’s ❤️✨"

Mzansi gushes over the couple

Netizens on X are in awe over their bond, saying they look like a gorgeous couple and very happy.

@VinDollar016 shared:

"The glow is on point."

@_Lolo_Pat said:

"They're so cute together."

@shiluvankuna gushed:

"They look good together."

@All.the.cool.names.are.taken mentioned:

"They look so happy."

@sthedoingthings mentioned:

"That woman is beautiful."

@Carolinerathabe said:

"She’s pretty."

@TheRealSmomoh added:

"That's why it's important to marry your friend, love is beautiful."

@Lush_Beauty1 shared:

"They look so happy I love it for them."

@dmnever added:

"I don’t care what anyone says, marriage is from God and marriage is a beautiful blessing. I am rooting for you."

monalisaa added:

"Yesssss!!! Please I’ve been waiting for these snaps!!! So Bafethu chomi tsaka!!!"

Cassper Nyovest teases new business idea

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest just shared that he has a potential business idea after posting a photo online.

The rapper turned businessman shared a photo holding small bottles and asked fans to guess what they could be for.

Mzansi's guesses did not disappoint as they shared hilarious responses. Many people suspected it could be anointing oils and holy water, while others thought it was beard oil or mini Billiato bottles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News