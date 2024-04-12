A picture of Cassper Nyovest and his childhood friend Pulane Mojaka has resurfaced online

The rapper's marriage to Pulane has been placed under intense scrutiny as people speculate that it was a music video

Cassper and Pulane are also rumoured to be expecting a child, but that has not been addressed yet

All eyes are on the newlyweds Cassper Nyovest and Pulane Mojaki. An old picture of the couple has resurfaced online.

Cassper Nyovest and his wife Pulane Mojaka are childhood sweethearts. Image: @casspernyovest, @rea_gazette

Proof that Cassper and Pulane are childhood sweethearts

As the country tries to make sense of the newly betrothed Cassper Nyovest and Pulane Mojaka, fans are unearthing their old photos.

The Mama I Made It rapper recently tied the knot to Pulane Mojaki, his childhood friend. Their wedding day has been placed under intense scrutiny as the different videos have fans assuming that it might have been a music video.

X user @HermaineM shared an old picture of the rapper and Pulane:

"How it started. How it ended."

Is the happy couple expecting

Cassper and Pulane are also rumoured to be expecting a child. Entertainment reporter @MusaKhawula first reported this and fans are curious.

The couple has, however, not addressed this.

Fans react to the old picture

Netizens are impressed with the detective skills of some users, especially those who shared this old picture.

@Theboss_KE:

"When I grow up I wanna be like them."

@marcoben228:

"Love is a beautiful thing."

@Levi_Phalula:

"Was he under pressure? Marriage isn't a thing nowadays."

@Stha_E:

"Casper took pics with everyone during his childhood.. because even with Boity he took pics with her now it's her lol."

@njongs:

"Staying true to Ones roots. Go where you know more."

@vavavoom6:

"It is always best to marry a woman that stuck by your side from day one."

Cassper and Puane partying sparks debate

In a previous report from Briefly News, a video of Cassper Nyovest and Pulane dancing joyfully after their wedding has divided social media users. Many people are expressing doubts about the authenticity of their relationship.

Despite the mixed reactions, others have congratulated the newlyweds and noted their apparent friendship.

