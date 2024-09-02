Cassper Nyovest recently teased a potential business after posting a mysterious photo online

The rapper/ businessman shared a picture holding miniature bottles and asked fans to guess what they could be for, and they did not disappoint

Mzansi's guesses were hilarious, where some suspected it could be anointing oils and holy water, while others thought it was beard oil or mini Billiato bottles

Cassper Nyovest is working on expanding his business empire. Images: casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

Cassper Nyovest appears to be ready to launch a new business and shared the news with fans who couldn't quite figure out what he was up to.

Cassper Nyovest pursues new business

It appears that Cassper Nyovest is not done making money moves and is getting ready to secure another bag.

The rapper, who cemented his place in the music industry not only as a top-notch musician but also as a skilled businessman, revealed that he's working on something new, and it's not a podcast.

Taking to his social media pages, the Kutsa hitmaker posted a photo holding white miniature bottles, saying something interesting was on the way:

"Working on something interesting. What y'all think this could be?"

Mzansi weighs in on Cassper Nyovest's new business

While this could be an expansion of his growing Billiato beverage brand with pocket-sized bottles, Mufasa didn't go into detail and let fans guess what it could be:

_Omphe joked:

"The way you have been moving, you'd find that it's holy water or anointing oil."

kgothatsom_ guessed:

"Billiato shooters or cologne."

TkayDolukhulu asked:

"Billiato holy oil?"

FloPitse posted:

"I hope is not anointing oil, we heard what you're mixing it with, but I hope it's a perfume."

ShanooTaka wrote:

"I don't think it's something new, though. Either alcohol or perfume."

Cassper Nyovest and Kabelo Mabalane hit the studio

In more Cassper Nyovest updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper's studio session with Kwaito star, Kabelo "Bouga Luv" Mabalane.

The pair appeared to be working on new music, and while fans commented on their session, others were in stitches at their unusual studio snacks.

