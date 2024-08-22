Kabelo “Bouga Luv” Mabalane and Cassper Nyovest Hit the Studio, Mzansi Reacts to Their Studio Snacks
- Kabelo Mabalane and Cassper Nyovest recently hit the studio for what appeared to be a recording session
- Bouga Luv recently declared his official comeback to the music scene, and it looks like he's already working on new tunes
- Mzansi raved over the pair's studio session and the out-of-the-ordinary snacks they indulged in
Cassper Nyovest and Kabelo Mabalane recently hit the studio and appear to be cooking up something exciting for Bouga Luv's official comeback!
Kabelo Mabalane reunites with Cassper Nyovest in studio
It looks like Kwaito fans are in for a sweet treat after a clip was leaked of Kabelo Mabalane and Cassper Nyovest in the studio.
Twitter (X) user Abidoza_SA posted a video of the stars with their posse. In it, Cassper's crew roast him about only buying them filling station pies, whereas Bouga Luv splurged on fancy charcuterie boards, and Mufasa countered with a hilarious clap back.
The Kwaito veteran and TKZee member officially marked his return to the music scene, and with Cassper's love for Kwaito, coupled with their devotion to Jesus; there's no telling what they'll cook up together.
Mzansi reacts to Cassper and Bouga Luv's studio session
Netizens were in stitches at the guys' interaction in the studio:
allmightyzar joked:
"Bugga Luv ain't beating the cheeseboy allegations."
Collen_KM referenced DJ Maphorisa's royalties scandal:
"Phori would be deducting the snack money from the royalties."
sibumabena was in stitches:
"This is hilarious!"
Meanwhile, others weren't convinced that the pair would cook up any hit after Cassper disappointed them with his new song, Kutsa:
ManimoDj said:
"They ain’t dropping a hit any time soon."
KGenius247_ was confused:
"A studio without a VSOP? Nah, no hit guaranteed, unless they're recording a gospel song."
Cassper Nyovest preaches during performance
In more Cassper Nyovest updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper sharing the word of God in the middle of his performance.
The rapper caught netizens off guard, however, it was evident by the crowd's reaction that they were fond of the new Mufasa.
