A hilarious video of MacG dancing at a beach resort had him roasted to hell and back by netizens

The controversial podcaster appeared to be enjoying some downtime with his crew and showed off his not-so-impressive dance moves

Mzansi was in stitches at Mac's dancing, while others pointed out that the podcaster was a better dancer than they'd ever be

MacG's hilarious dance video had him dragged online. Images: MacGUnleashed

Source: Twitter

MacG is being roasted after Mzansi saw a video of him showing off his two-legged dance moves.

MacG dances with Sol Phenduka

It's pretty evident that MacG and the entire Podcast and Chill family are unbothered by the drama and are focusing on living their best lives.

This after Briefly News revealed how the network casually brushed off the lawsuit by former Generations actress, Rosie Motene.

Moving on from the drama, Twitter (X) user _BlackZA shared a video of Mac and Sol Phenduka dancing at a beach resort in Venice Beach and like their stance on the lawsuit, they appeared to have no care in the world:

Mzansi reacts to MacG's dance moves

Netizens couldn't get over Mac's two-legged dance moves and roasted him.

Sol, who has had his fair share of backlash, was recently trolled over his hilarious dance moves as well.

MasixoleDorana joked:

"Lol, MacG is never beat the rich man allegations. Look at him now dancing like a white man."

Rupza_ZA trolled Mac:

"Not MacG dancing like an old white woman."

PatMdluli said:

"MacG can't dance to save his life. Well, I can't dance too, but this is crazy."

BossyIcon trolled:

"Yhuu, this is worser than worse. It’s giving drunk Limpopo uncle."

simangalisox posted:

"What I know is these two and dancing can't be in the same sentence."

MacG and Sol troll Tyla and Lerato Kganyago

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a video where MacG slammed Tyla and Lerato Kganyago.

This after the ladies defended Chidimma Adetshina in the controversial Miss South Africa saga:

"South Africans are almost not allowed to be patriotic and question things without being labelled as xenophobic. I think it is very unfair."

Source: Briefly News