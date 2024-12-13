Layla Kolbe Shares Sweet Video of Her Kids Singing SA National Anthem
- Springbok player Cheslin Kolbe's wife posted a special throwback video of her children sharing a sweet moment
- Their 6-year-old daughter Kylah sings South Africa's national anthem to her baby brother, despite growing up in France
- The heartwarming video ends with both kids peacefully falling asleep as Mzansi watches in awe
Layla Kolbe found a precious video on her phone that she had to share with Mzansi on her Instagram account @layla_kolbe. In the clip, her daughter Kylah sings the song perfectly, over and over again. Layla wrote in her caption:
"Not bad for a six-year old that lived in France her whole life and Cayden born in the year of 2023 Rugby World Cup and we sang the National Anthem on repeat 🥹 if you watch till the end, you might just fall asleep too just like Kylah did 😂"
Sister turns anthem into lullaby
The video shows young Kylah singing Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika to help her little brother fall asleep. What makes it even more special is that Kylah has lived most of her life in France, yet she knows South Africa's anthem by heart.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Baby Cayden, who was born during the Rugby World Cup year, peacefully drifted off to his sister's gentle singing.
Watch the video here.
Mzansi's heart's melt
The sweet video had people across social media sharing their love for this special moment:
@kayla.fish01 joked:
"This is why the Springboks keep winning, even their kids' lullabies are the national anthem 😂"
@simone.smith26 laughed:
"I mean if your kids don't sing the national anthem as a lullaby, is your dad even a bok 😂😍"
@judes_rojas shared:
"So precious... her sweet voice and singing made me almost fall asleep too 👏🏾🙌🏾🇿🇦💕"
@fanciskamalop added:
"Hahahahaha...so adorable 😅😍🫶🏽"
@mariespollard felt emotional:
"Oh my word, my heart can't 😢"
@michwindvogel praised:
"This is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen❤️😍"
@karravonladycapetown swooned:
"This is so very precious 💖"
More Kolbe family moments
- Cheslin Kolbe was recently crowned SA Rugby Player's Organisation 2024 Men's Fifteens Players' Player of the Year.
- Fans recently got a peek into the Kolbe family's stunning Cape Town home, which impressed many.
- A video of Cheslin's skills against England had Mzansi in stitches as he showed off his famous footwork.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a versatile writer and editor with expertise across platforms. Currently a human interest writer at Briefly News, she began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later specialized in professional documents at Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing.