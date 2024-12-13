Springbok player Cheslin Kolbe's wife posted a special throwback video of her children sharing a sweet moment

Their 6-year-old daughter Kylah sings South Africa's national anthem to her baby brother, despite growing up in France

The heartwarming video ends with both kids peacefully falling asleep as Mzansi watches in awe

Chelsin Kolbe's wife, Layla Kolbe posts a throwback video of her daughter singing SA's national anthem that goes viral. Images: @layla_kolbe Instagram

Layla Kolbe found a precious video on her phone that she had to share with Mzansi on her Instagram account @layla_kolbe. In the clip, her daughter Kylah sings the song perfectly, over and over again. Layla wrote in her caption:

"Not bad for a six-year old that lived in France her whole life and Cayden born in the year of 2023 Rugby World Cup and we sang the National Anthem on repeat 🥹 if you watch till the end, you might just fall asleep too just like Kylah did 😂"

Sister turns anthem into lullaby

The video shows young Kylah singing Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika to help her little brother fall asleep. What makes it even more special is that Kylah has lived most of her life in France, yet she knows South Africa's anthem by heart.

Baby Cayden, who was born during the Rugby World Cup year, peacefully drifted off to his sister's gentle singing.

Watch the video here.

Mzansi's heart's melt

The sweet video had people across social media sharing their love for this special moment:

@kayla.fish01 joked:

"This is why the Springboks keep winning, even their kids' lullabies are the national anthem 😂"

@simone.smith26 laughed:

"I mean if your kids don't sing the national anthem as a lullaby, is your dad even a bok 😂😍"

@judes_rojas shared:

"So precious... her sweet voice and singing made me almost fall asleep too 👏🏾🙌🏾🇿🇦💕"

@fanciskamalop added:

"Hahahahaha...so adorable 😅😍🫶🏽"

@mariespollard felt emotional:

"Oh my word, my heart can't 😢"

@michwindvogel praised:

"This is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen❤️😍"

@karravonladycapetown swooned:

"This is so very precious 💖"

More Kolbe family moments

Cheslin Kolbe was recently crowned SA Rugby Player's Organisation 2024 Men's Fifteens Players' Player of the Year.

Fans recently got a peek into the Kolbe family's stunning Cape Town home, which impressed many.

A video of Cheslin's skills against England had Mzansi in stitches as he showed off his famous footwork.

